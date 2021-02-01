The Texas Department of Public Safety said an Amber Alert that was issued for the cursed doll Chucky from the Child's Play horror films was a test that was accidentally sent out.

The Amber Alert message that was sent out to subscribers of the Texas Alerts System three times on Friday describes the suspect, Chucky, as wearing "blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt" and says he was last seen "wielding a huge kitchen knife."

Chucky was suspected of abducting "Glen Ray," the cursed doll's son from the film Seed of Chucky. The alert included photos of both movie characters.

The Texas Department of Safety said the fake Amber Alert was set up as a system test and was never meant to be seen by the public.

"This was actually a test we were running on a dev server and it accidentally went out," DPS spokesman Ruben Medina told KPRC-TV.

Medina said DPS would like to "apologize for this inconvenience."