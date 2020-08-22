Pop star Taylor Swift's Folklore is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die, followed by Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 3, Rod Wave's Pray 4 Love at No. 4 and Luke Bryan 's Born Here Live Here Die Here at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the Hamilton soundtrack at No. 6, Glass Animals' Dreamland at No. 7, DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 8, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 9 and NLE Choppa's Top Shotta at No. 10.