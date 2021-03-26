Swedish royals Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are celebrating the birth of their third child.

The Swedish royal court confirmed in a press release Friday that Carl Philip, 41, and Sofia, 36, the duke and duchess of Duke of Vi¤rmland, welcomed their third child together, a son.

Carl Philip and Sofia married in June 2015 and have two other sons, Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3.

Carl Philip was present for the new baby's birth at Danderyd Hospital outside Stockholm.

"We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family. Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family," the prince said.

The Swedish royal court also confirmed the news on Instagram.

Carl Philip and Sofia announced in December that they were expecting their third child.

"We are happy and excited, and are looking forward to welcome our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member to our family," the couple said at the time.

Sofia became a medical assistant in April 2020 while volunteering at a hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carl Philip is the second of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's three children. He is fourth in line to the Swedish throne, following his sister Princess Victoria and her two children.