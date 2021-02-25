A Michigan woman said a stop for gas on her way to work became a life-changing detour when she decided to buy a lottery ticket and won $500,000.

The 40-year-old Saginaw County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she was on her way to work when she stopped at the Conlee Travel Center in Birch Run to fill up her car.

"I stopped to get gas on my way to work and decided to buy a Lottery ticket while I was there," the player said. "I scratched the ticket once I got in my car and couldn't believe it when I saw I had won $500,000. I'm still in shock."

The ticket that earned the woman her big payday was a $500 Fever scratch-off game.

The woman said she plans to use her winnings to buy a house and a new car.