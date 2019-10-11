"Search Party" has been renewed for a fourth season.

Seasons 3 and 4 of the dark comedy-thriller series will debut on the soon-to-launch HBO Max service.

The first two seasons of "Search Party" premiered on TBS.

Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, Brandon Micheal Hall, John Early and John Reynolds star in the show about self-absorbed, 20-something friends who get caught up in various mysteries.

"With HBO Max, we have the unique opportunity to continue this brilliant, acclaimed series and connect with even more of the younger, digital natives who have worshipped it the most," Kevin Reilly -- chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV -- said in a statement.

Screaming, on the inside and the out. #SearchParty seasons 3 & 4 are officially coming to HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/58AuJHaKHa— searchpartytbs (@searchpartytbs) October 7, 2019