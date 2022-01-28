Rupert Grint says the Harry Potter reunion was a "really special" experience.

The 33-year-old actor discussed the recent reunion and Season 3 of his series Servant during Friday's episode of Today.

Grint played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, which were released between 2001 and 2011. Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and other Harry Potter stars reunited for the HBO Max special Return to Hogwarts, which aired this month, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film's release.

On Today, Grint said it was great to reconnect with his former castmates.

"It was really special to kind of look back and catch up with everyone. I mean, it was a huge part of all our lives," the actor said. "I haven't really seen those people for so long. It's crazy to think it was 10 years ago we wrapped the last movie -- time has just gone so quickly."

"I'm hugely proud to be a part of the films. They'll always be a part of my life," he added. "It's fun to look back and enjoy them now from this perspective."

Grint now plays Sean Turner on Servant, an Apple TV+ psychological horror series created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan. The show follows Sean (Grint) and Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), a couple who experiences strange events after hiring a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to care for their reborn doll after the loss of their newborn son.

Grint appeared on Today with Ambrose, who said Season 3 starts off in a "light place" for Sean and Dorothy but "doesn't stay long." Grint confirmed that the cast is largely kept in the dark about future plot points.

Servant Season 3 premiered on Apple TV+ last week. The streaming service renewed the show for Season 4 in December.