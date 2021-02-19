Rose Byrne is set to star as a 1980s lifestyle guru in a new dramedy for Apple TV+ titled Physical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ released the first look at Byrne in the series on Friday, with the actress rocking a 1980s hairstyle.

Physical, from creator Annie Weisman, will be a 10-episode series that launches on Apple TV+ globally this summer.

Byrne will portray Shelia Rubin, a quietly tortured housewife who is supporting her controversial husband's run for state assembly.

Shelia finds a release through the world of aerobics and combines her newfound passion with videotapes to start a business.

"The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Shelia transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) -- the female lifestyle guru," Apple TV+ said.

Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao also star.

Weisman and Byrne are also executive producing along with Alex Cunningham, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Craig Gillespie is directing the pilot and executive producing. Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing are serving as directors and executive producers.

Byrne is also set to star in Apple TV+ comedy series Platonic, alongside Seth Rogen. The duo will portray a pair of former best friends who reconnect as adults and try to fix the rift that led to their falling out.