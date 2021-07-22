The Rolling Stones will resume their No Filter tour in September.

The rock band announced rescheduled dates for the U.S. leg of its No Filter tour Thursday.

The U.S. leg was originally to begin in May 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now kick off Sept. 26 in St. Louis and end Nov. 20 in Austin, Texas.

"We're thrilled to be able to announce the rescheduled dates for the Rolling Stones 2020 US tour, which will now go ahead this Fall!" the post reads.

"We want to thank you all for your patience during this very difficult and unprecedented time," the band added.

Tickets go on sale July 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

"I'm so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!" Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement.

Here's the full list of dates for the U.S. leg of the No Filter tour:

Sept. 26 - St. Louis, at The Dome at America's Center

Sept. 30 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium

Oct. 4 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Heinz Field

Oct. 9 - Nashville, at Nissan Stadium

Oct. 13 - New Orleans, at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, at SoFi Stadium

Oct. 24 - Minneapolis, at U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 29 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

Nov. 2 - Dallas, at Cotton Bowl Stadium

Nov. 6 - Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium

Nov. 11 - Atlanta, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov. 15 - Detroit, at Ford Field

Nov. 20 - Austin, Texas, at Circuit of the Americas