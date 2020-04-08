Radiohead is going to perform live shows on YouTube during the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several weekly live shows coming to Radiohead's Youtube channel," the tweet read. "Starting tomorrow 10pm UK/2pm PT/5pm ET with Live From a Tent In Dublin."

Radiohead is comprised of band members Thom Yorke, brothers Jonny and Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien and Philip Selway. They released their fist album, Pablo Honey, in 1993 featuring their hit single "Creep."

Their ninth album -- not including live, remix and greatest hits collections -- A Moon Shaped Pool released in 2016. Radiohead's 2020 tour plans are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the coronavirus prompted stay-at-home orders, entertainers have found ways to create content people can watch at home. Gal Gadot led a celebrity sing-along of "Imagine," Florence Pugh has been sharing cooking videos on Instagram and talk show hosts have been recording new episodes from home, doing interviews via video chat.