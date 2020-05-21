Netflix is giving a glimpse of Queer Eye Season 5.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring the Fab Five -- Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.

The preview shows the Fab Five visit Philadelphia, Pa., where they help a new group of people reinvent themselves and live their best lives, including a gay priest and a mom to a young child.

Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere June 5.

"SEASON 5 x FAB 5 = 10 New Episodes. Our biggest season yet!" the Fab Five wrote on Instagram. "Get ready to paint the town red, white, and QUEER. Our all new season in Philly, premieres June 5."

Netflix also shared first-look photos from the season on Twitter.

Queer Eye is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The Fab Five started filming Season 6 in Austin, Texas, in March, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.