Juliette Lewis and Ed Begley Jr. have joined the cast of Peacock's Queer as Folk reboot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service said Wednesday that Lewis, Begley, Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt and Benito Skinner will have roles in the new series.

Lewis will have a recurring guest role as a single mother who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenage son, while Begley will portray an emotionally distant father. Fields has been cast as a reigning drag queen and matriarch of the local scene.

In addition, Renfro will play a fun-loving hedonist who is always the life of the party, with Graise as a jaded barfly, Bhatt as a charming and empathetic sex worker and Skinner as a self-aggrandizing influencer.

Previously announced stars include Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O'Connell. Kim Cattrall will have a recurring guest role.

Queer as Folk is a reimagining of the British series created by Russell T. Davies . The reboot follows a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

The new series is created, written and executive produced by Stephen Dunn, with Davies as an executive producer.

Lewis also stars on the Showtime series Yellowjackets. She is known for the films Cape Fear and Natural Born Killers.