PlayStation exclusive title God of War from 2018 is coming to PC for the first time on Jan. 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

God of War on PC will offer true 4K resolution on supported devices, an unlocked framerate, 21:9 ultra-widescreen support, keyboard mapping customization, robust controller support and the ability to play the game with the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller and the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, among other features.

The PC version will come packed with the Death's Vow Armor Set for main characters Kratos and Atreus along with a variety of new skins for Kratos' shield.

God of War, as of August 2021, has sold 19.5 million copies on PlayStation 4, the company announced on its blog.

The epic action-adventure follows Kratos and his son Atreus as they travel to scatter the ashes of Kratos' wife Faye at the highest peak in the nine realms. The title is inspired by Norse mythology after Kratos defeated the gods of Greek mythology in the original God of War series.

PlayStation will be releasing a sequel titled God of War: Ragnarok in 2022.