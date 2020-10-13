An Arizona couple said they found a mysterious item in their back yard that appears to have fallen from a passing airplane.

Charlie and Jaclyn High said the white piece of metal, which appears to be a service door from an airplane lavatory, was found in their Phoenix back yard.

"The side that was all white was on the ground, and looked to me like a sign with zip ties on it or something," Charlie High told KPHO/KTVK. "Picked it up and flipped it over and saw some of the words and writing on it, and pretty immediately thought this fell from an airplane."

The couple said no one saw the item appear in their yard, but they believe it fell out of the sky Friday.

"I was very thankful my kids weren't outside, even my dogs," Jaclyn High said. "It missed my tortoise, but I'm glad it didn't hit a car that somebody was driving."

"I kind of looked around to see if there was anything else, like another piece, or something else other than that, with writing on it. It looks like its from an airplane, and you think, oh man, that's crazy," she said.

The couple said their home is just a few miles from the Scottsdale Airport.

The Highs said they have contacted the Federal Aviation Administration in the hopes of solving the mystery.