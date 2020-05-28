Guinness World Records announced the One World: Together at Home special, which was broadcast globally and live streamed online, set two new world records recognized by the organization.

The April 18 special, which was curated by Lady Gaga and co-hosted by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, set new records for most musical acts to perform at a remote music festival and most money raised for charity by a remote music festival, Guinness said.

The event, which featured 72 artists performing music or speaking from locations across the world, raised $127.9 million to support efforts by the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

"We thank Guinness World Records for celebrating the mission and vision of One World: Together At Home, which called on individuals to take action, and asked world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to step up in response to the global fight to end COVID-19," said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.