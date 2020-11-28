"One Day at a Time's" fourth season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An animated episode, which now serves as the final installment, aired in June.
Sony Pictures Television is shopping to find the series a new home.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Much has changed at Viacom in the last year and unfortunately we won't be on Pop anymore. Thanks to everybody over there for the opportunity to do Season 4. And guess what? We're still trying for Season 5. What if #ODAAT was the first show ever on 3 networks?" co-showrunner Mike Royce said on Twitter Tuesday.
"I'm not sad just yet, y'all. We still have some hope for new homes. Hang tight my loves. You know that if I go down, I will go down swinging for this show (& cast & crew) I love," co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett said on Twitter Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.