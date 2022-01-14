Nicole Ari Parker is looking back on the intense reaction to her And Just Like That... character.

The 51-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she described her experience joining the Sex and the City sequel series.

Parker plays Lisa Todd Wexley on And Just Like That..., which premiered on HBO Max in December. The series features original Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

On WWHL, Parker discussed the fan and media frenzy around her joining the franchise. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, did not return for And Just Like That... leading many to speculate that Parker would replace her role in the series.

"Oh my god, I hadn't experienced this level of psychotic fandom ever," Parker said.

The actress confirmed she was also hounded by paparazzi while filming.

"They swooped down with the cameras, with, 'Who is that? What's going on? Where's Samantha?' Like, the whole nine," she recalled. "You know, SJ and Cynthia and Kristin, they were all very generous with me and helped me through that process. But yeah, that's 23 years of fans that I stepped into."

When asked what she thinks of Mario Cantone's character, Anthony Marentino, dubbing Lisa the "Black Charlotte" of the group, Parker said she's happy the franchise diversified its cast.

"Well, I think that's his humor," she said. "You know, they really added these characters to finally make the city look like the city, so I'm just happy to be a part of that."

Sex and the City originally had a six-season run on HBO from 1998 to 2004. Both the original and the sequel series are created by Darren Star and executive produced by Michael Patrick King.

Parker is also known for the film Boogie Nights and for playing Giselle Barker on Empire and Samantha Miller on Chicago P.D.