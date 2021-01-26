The National Board of Review has declared Da 5 Bloods the Best Film of 2020.

Spike Lee was named Best Director for helming the drama about veterans who return to Vietnam decades after the war to bring home their fallen friend's body and millions of dollars in buried treasure.

The cast -- including Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Chadwick Boseman and Isiah Whitlock Jr. -- was deemed Best Ensemble and Boseman, who died of cancer in August, was voted NBR Icon.

Riz Ahmed won the Best Actor prize for The Sound of Metal and his co-star, Paul Raci, picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Carey Mulligan earned the Best Actress accolade for Promising Young Woman and the Best Supporting Actress honor went to Minari standout Youn Yuh-jung.

Soul won for Best Animated Film, La Llorona won for Best Foreign Language Film and Time won for Best Documentary.