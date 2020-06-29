The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will take place in New York in August.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing Monday that the awards show will be held Aug. 30 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

New York will enter Phase III of reopening on July 6. Cuomo's team said the VMAs "will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience" due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MTV told Billboard in May that it was exploring the possibility of holding the awards show live.

"We're exploring with government officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30," an MTV rep said at the time.

"The health of everyone involved remains our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music's biggest night to audiences everywhere," the rep added.

The BET Awards took place during a virtual ceremony Sunday. Beyonce urged people to vote and take action on racial injustice issues while accepting the Humanitarian Award.

Other 2020 awards shows have been canceled or postponed due to the health crisis. The Latin Grammy Awards are still scheduled to take place in November.