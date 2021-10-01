A Turkish man reported missing after a night of drinking in the woods was found after he unknowingly joined his own search party.

Beyhan Mutlu, 50, from Inegol, said he was in Cayyaka for a construction job when he and his friends spent an evening drinking in the woods.

Mutlu said he went back to a friend's villa to sleep at about 2 a.m., but his friends thought he had drunkenly wandered off into the woods and reported him missing to the police.

The construction worker said he woke the next morning and encountered a search party who said they were seeking a missing person.

Mutlu said he joined in the search and didn't realize he was the person they were looking for until other search party members started shouting out his name.

"They called my name, 'Beyhan Mutlu.' I said, 'Oh, that's me,'" he told the Daily Sabah.

Mutlu was interviewed by police and released.

"What happened is all like a joke," he said.