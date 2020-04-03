A Michigan couple whose wedding plans were thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic said the pews will still be full during their ceremony -- but the guests will all be made of cardboard.

Dan Stuglik and Amy Simonson said about 160 people had been due to attend their wedding this Saturday in Dowagiac, but the COVID-19 lockdown left them with a suddenly empty guest list.

Stuglik enlisted the help of local company Menasha Packing to provide human-shaped cardboard cut-outs to represent their friends and family during the ceremony.

"I didn't like the idea of Amy having to walk down the isle with no one in the pews, that seemed like a very lonely walk, so I wanted something to represent the guests," Stuglik told WSBT-TV.

"I went to just buy a few sheets of cardboard and they went in and brought a designer and made some," Stuglik said.

The couple said they will take their honeymoon at an Airbnb with a more extravagant trip to Rhode Island planned for when coronavirus lockdown measures are no longer active.