An Idaho man with more than 150 Guinness World Records to his name took 92 hits to the face from wet sponges to break his latest record.

David Rush, who breaks Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, created a video for the Ada Community Library Summer Reading program, which took its presentations virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and broke a record for his talk on growth mindset.

The video features Rush recounting his journey from having zero Guinness records at age 30 to amassing more than 150 at age 35. At the close of the video, he breaks the record with help from neighbor Jonathan Hannon.

Hannon threw 106 sponges in the one minute time frame, and 96 of them made contact with Rush's face to break the record, which previously stood at 76.

Rush and Hannon previously broke the 30-second version of the same record, and Rush said it is a challenging record because it is difficult to figure out the timing of when he can open his eyes to reposition his face in between sponge hits.

Rush recently self-published a book about his record-breaking, Breaking Records: 21 Lessons from 21 World Record Attempts.