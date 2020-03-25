The Library of Congress announced Wednesday 20 more audio recordings it has deemed worthy of preservation.

Included on the list are Whitney Houston 's iconic ballad "I Will Always Love You," the Village People's disco classic "Y.M.C.A.," Selena's 1990 album Ven Conmigo, Tina Turner 's 1984 album Private Dancer and the theme song to the children's TV program Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

Also on the roster are Russ Hodges' play-by-play of the National League tiebreaker between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1951, the 1978 live album Cheap Trick at Budokan and the original 1964 Broadway cast recording of the Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof.

"The National Recording Registry is the evolving playlist of the American soundscape. It reflects moments in history captured through the voices and sounds of the time," Librarian of Congress Hayden said in a statement.

"We received over 800 nominations this year for culturally, historically or aesthetically significant recordings to add to the registry. As genres and formats continue to expand, the Library of Congress is committed to working with our many partners to preserve the sounds that have touched our hearts and shaped our culture."