Kristen Bell is feeling grateful following her daughter's visit to the emergency room.

The 39-year-old actress thanked the hospital and her daughter's care team in an Instagram post Thursday after rushing one of her daughters to the emergency room for a hairline fracture and injured finger.

Bell shared a photo of herself and her daughter making sad faces in a hospital bed.

Bell is parent to two daughters, 6-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta, with her husband, actor Dax Shepard.

"First emergency room visit. One hairline fracture and a finger smushed so hard in the door it popped like a jelly donut," Bell captioned the post.

"Thank you so much to @childrensla for the amazing care, thank u Dr. Olsen, and Sonia our child life specialist."

"Did you know that when you enter the emergency room at @childrensla you immediately get a 'Child Life Specialist' trained to make sure your child knows what happening? And to make sure you understand all of what's happening and your choices? It made us feel so safe," she said.

"And @childrensla follows up the next day with a phone call to make sure all is well after the trauma. Excellent care all around. Thank you to all who helped my baby."

"(Ps I'm not attaching a pic of the finger because there was literally burger popping out all over and it as pretty gross)," the star added.

Actors Justin Long, Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad and television personality Padma Lakshmi were among those to wish Bell and her daughter well in the comments.

"Aw pal- so sorry for her! Also thanks for not including a pic of the finger because I def would've look," Long wrote.

"Aww buddy! Feel better soon," Wood added.

Bell will return as the voice of Anna in "Frozen 2," which released a trailer in June.

Her co-star Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this month that the songs in the sequel are "even better" than the original.

"Now I've set the bar so high, but they're so good," the actor said.

"The songs are even catchier, I'm sorry to say."