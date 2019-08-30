Kirsten Dunst received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony attended by her husband, Jesse Plemons, and frequent collaborator, filmmaker Sofia Coppola.

The event took place on Thursday in Los Angeles with Dunst, 37, being honored with the 2,671st star. Dunst and Plemons' 1-year-old son Ennis was also in attendance.

Dunst, during her speech, recalled seeing the Walk of Fame as a child with her parents and thinking they were dedicated to the stars of the past.

"I never dreamed that someday I would even be close to being part of that. I'm so honored to be here today and a part of Hollywood history," the actress said.

Dunst, who stars in the new Showtime series "On Becoming a God in Central Florida," first rose to fame after starring in 1994's "Interview with the Vampire," which led to a Golden Globe nomination.

Dunst has starred in multiple films directed by Coppola, including "Marie Antoinette," "The Virgin Suicides" and "The Beguiled."

She starred in FX's "Fargo" television series as Peggy Blumquist, which earned her a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination.