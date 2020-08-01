Rapper Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the late Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim for the Moon, followed by The Chicks' Gaslighter at No. 3, the soundtrack to the Broadway musical Hamilton at No. 4 and Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Jhene Aiko's Chilombo at No. 6, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 7, DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 8, Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 9 and The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 10.