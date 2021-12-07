Jennifer Lawrence discussed taking a break from acting while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Lawrence, who was promoting her upcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up on Tuesday, talked about how she decided to take a hiatus from Hollywood just as the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Colbert asked Lawrence what she would do doing if she took a permanent break from acting.

"I think I would be a really good housekeeper. I really do. I make a mess but I'm really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess," Lawrence said before later detailing her break from acting.

"I took a break and nobody really cared and it was quiet and I got to like, kind of feel like I could become a part of the world again without fanfare," she said.

Colbert then mentioned how the world got crazier over the last few years while Lawrence allowed herself to get quieter.

"The world should take a break," she responded.

Don't Look Up is coming to select theaters on Friday before it heads to Netflix on Dec. 24. Co-stars include Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande.

Lawrence, 31, is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Lawrence displayed her baby bump on The Late Show and at the recent premiere of Don't Look Up.