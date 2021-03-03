Amazon's free streaming service IMDB TV has ordered a new spinoff series of Bosch based on Michael Connelly's crime novels.

"Big News: a Bosch spinoff TV show is coming! IMDb TV has picked up a new spinoff series of Bosch. The new series will begin filming later this year with stars Titus Welliver Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz reprising their roles," Connelly tweeted Wednesday.

The seventh and final season of Bosch is scheduled to premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video.

"To say I am ecstatic is an understatement! To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift," said Welliver, who is also an executive producer on the shows.

"The process of shooting Season 7 with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, 'Let's go.' To all of our Bosch fans, thank for your incredible support for all these years and I can promise you the ride will only get better!"

IMDB TV is also the home to the young-adult spy thriller, Alex Rider.