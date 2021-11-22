NBA great Iman Shumpert and professional dancer Daniella Karagach were crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars Season 30 in Los Angeles on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

They beat out three fellow finalists for the honor: reality TV personality/singer Jojo Siwa; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots.

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee; YouTuber Olivia Jade; The Office's Melora Hardin; country star Jimmie Allen; Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore; WWE icon The Miz; former Spice Girl Melanie C; Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green; former Bachelor Matt James; Cobra Kai and Karate Kid actor Martin Kove; and Christine Chiu from Bling Empire previously exited the contest.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Julianne Hough were the judges for the finale.