Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
UPI News Service, 10/14/2021
Howie Mandel says he's "home and doing better" after reportedly collapsing at a local Starbucks.
The 65-year-old television personality gave an update Wednesday after being hospitalized for a health scare.
Mandel told fans on Twitter that he experienced low blood sugar.
"I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!" he wrote.
TMZ said Mandel was with his wife and friends at a Starbucks in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday when he suddenly passed out. Paramedics responded to the scene and Mandel was taken to a hospital in Tarzana.
A rep for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that they received a call at 10:03 a.m. PDT of a 65-year-old male experiencing a medical problem.
Mandel is a judge on the NBC reality competition series America's Got Talent, which completed a 16th season in September.
