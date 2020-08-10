Heather Morris wants Glee fans to know they're not alone in the wake of Naya Rivera's death.

The 33-year-old actress voiced her love and appreciation for fans in an Instagram video Sunday following Rivera's death.

"you're not alone," she captioned the post.

Morris and Rivera played best friends and love interests Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez on Glee, which aired from 2009 to 2015 on Fox. Rivera died of an accidental drowning at age 33 in July.

Morris said Sunday that she's been feeling "very heavy" since Rivera's death and felt a "deep need" to connect with fans.

"I don't need to explain what the importance of Santana and Brittany's relationship was to all of you who are watching," she said. "Most of you felt like it was an inspiration to become your best self. I want you to know that that was never lost on me. It was never lost on Naya. We both knew how special it was."

Morris grew emotional as she acknowledged how important Brittany and Santana's relationship was to viewers.

"I want to thank you all for being such advocates and so supportive of Santana and Brittany's relationship, because without you guys it never would have existed," the star said. "You guys helped create something for the writers and for Naya and I that made an impact that will last for a lifetime and beyond that."

"I want to thank everyone here watching, and I want to thank all the fans for your love and support," she added. "I want you to know that we are all here with you, that grief looks different on everybody and I want you to be gentle and kind with yourself during this time."

Morris said writing letters and talking to Rivera has helped her cope with the actress' death. She ended the video by sending love to fans.

"I really just wanted to connect to you guys and tell you how much I love you and I appreciate all of you," Morris said.

Morris previously paid tribute to Rivera by dancing to Rivera's song "Radio Silence" in a video in July. Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz and other former Glee stars have also honored Rivera.