The 1978 movie musical, Grease, will once again play in theaters, following the death of its legendary leading lady, Olivia Newton-John.

"To honor the late Olivia Newton-John : many of our U.S. theaters this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research," Adam Aron, the theater chain's CEO, tweeted.

Newton-John played Sandy to John Travolta's Danny in the classic film, which followed the romances and friendships of high-school students in 1950s California.

The beloved singer-actress died of breast cancer at the age of 73 earlier this month.