Google is celebrating Polish avant-garde sculptor and art theoretician Katarzyna Kobro, on what would have been her 124th birthday, with a new Doodle.

Kobro was born into a multicultural family in Moscow on this day in 1898. Kobro is considered a leading innovator of early 20th century Central European abstract art.

Google's homepage features artwork of Kobro alongside different shaped sculptures that make up the company's logo.

Kobro attended the Moscow School of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture in 1917. She created her first sculpture in 1920 using metal, wood, glass and cork titled Tos 75 - Struktura.

Kobro moved to Poland where she crafted her most famous works, the 1925 - 1933 sculpture series Kompozycja Przestrzenna or Spatial Composition. She also released philosophy book Composition of Space: Calculations of Space-Time Rhythm in 1931. Her husband WÅ‚adysÅ‚aw StrzemiÅ„ski co-wrote the book.

Historians started to restore Kobro's work in the mid-twentieth century. Her remaining works are on display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.