A new live-action series set in the G.I. Joe universe is in the works at Amazon.

Deadline reported Thursday that Amazon Prime Video is developing a TV series based on the G.I. Joe character Lady Jaye, a covert operative.

The Hollywood Reporter said Paramount TV Studios, Entertainment One and Skydance TV will produce the project. Paramount and Skydance previously produced the films G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Erik Oleson created the new series and will serve as showrunner and executive producer, according to Variety. Lorenzo DiBonaventura will co-executive produce.

Oleson is the showrunner and executive producer of the Amazon series Carnival Row. He also worked on Amazon's The Man in the High Castle and Season 3 of Netflix's Daredevil.

Adrianne Palicki played Lady Jaye in G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which opened in theaters in 2013.

The G.I. Joe franchise originated with the Hasbro toy line. Paramount will release the spinoff film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, starring Henry Golding, in October.