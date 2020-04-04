True Detective alum Stephen Dorff's new cop drama Deputy won't get a second season on Fox.
ADVERTISEMENT
Deadline reported Friday the show would not return to the network after its initial 13-episode run.
The Hollywood Reporter said the cancellation was due to low ratings, lukewarm reviews from critics and Dorff's high salary.
The show also co-starred Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, Mark Moses and Danielle Mone Truitt.
"Deputy brings the spirit of a classic Western and a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama," a synopsis said.
"When the Los Angeles County's Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman, more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics, who won't rest until justice is served."
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.