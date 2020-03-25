Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Mount Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum in 1867

-- Actor Ed Begley Sr. in 1901

-- Jack Ruby, who killed presumed John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, in 1911

-- Sports commentator Howard Cosell in 1918

-- Actor Simone Signoret in 1921

-- Writer Flannery O'Connor in 1925

-- Astronaut James Lovell in 1928 (age 92)

-- Feminist writer Gloria Steinem in 1934 (age 86)

-- Singer Aretha Franklin in 1942

-- Actor/director Paul Michael Glaser in 1943 (age 77)

-- Pop star Elton John in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Bonnie Bedelia in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor Marcia Cross in 1962 (age 58)

-- Actor Sarah Jessica Parker in 1965 (age 55)

-- Champion figure skater Debi Thomas in 1967 (age 53)

-- Three-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball Sheryl Swoopes in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Lark Voorhies in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Lee Pace in 1979 (age 41)

-- Race car driver Danica Patrick in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Jenny Slate in 1982 (age 38)

-- Singer/actor Katharine McPhee in 1984 (age 36)

-- Music producer Ryan Lewis in 1988 (age 32)

-- Rapper Big Sean, born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Aly Michalka in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Justin Prentice in 1994 (age 26)