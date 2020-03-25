Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Mount Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum in 1867-- Actor Ed Begley Sr. in 1901-- Jack Ruby, who killed presumed John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, in 1911-- Sports commentator Howard Cosell in 1918-- Actor Simone Signoret in 1921-- Writer Flannery O'Connor in 1925-- Astronaut James Lovell in 1928 (age 92)-- Feminist writer Gloria Steinem in 1934 (age 86)-- Singer Aretha Franklin in 1942-- Actor\/director Paul Michael Glaser in 1943 (age 77)-- Pop star Elton John in 1947 (age 73)-- Actor Bonnie Bedelia in 1948 (age 72)-- Actor Marcia Cross in 1962 (age 58)-- Actor Sarah Jessica Parker in 1965 (age 55)-- Champion figure skater Debi Thomas in 1967 (age 53)-- Three-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball Sheryl Swoopes in 1971 (age 49)-- Actor Lark Voorhies in 1974 (age 46)-- Actor Lee Pace in 1979 (age 41)-- Race car driver Danica Patrick in 1982 (age 38)-- Actor Jenny Slate in 1982 (age 38)-- Singer\/actor Katharine McPhee in 1984 (age 36)-- Music producer Ryan Lewis in 1988 (age 32)-- Rapper Big Sean, born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, in 1988 (age 32)-- Actor Aly Michalka in 1989 (age 31)-- Actor Justin Prentice in 1994 (age 26)