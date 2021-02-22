Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732-- German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788-- Englishman Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857-- German physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857-- Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892-- Actor\/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907-- Actor Robert Young in 1907-- Television announcer Don Pardo in 1918-- Actor Paul Dooley in 1928 (age 93)-- U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., in 1932-- Filmmaker Jonathan Demme in 1944-- Author Richard North Patterson in 1947 (age 74)-- Three-time Formula 1 driving champion Niki Lauda in 1949-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius "Dr. J" Erving in 1950 (age 71)-- Actor Julie Walters in 1950 (age 71)-- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin in 1962-- Golfer Vijay Singh in 1963 (age 58)-- Actor Kyle MacLachlan in 1959 (age 62)-- Actor Rachel Dratch in 1966 (age 55)-- Actor Jeri Ryan in 1968 (age 53)-- Singer\/songwriter James Blunt in 1974 (age 47)-- Actor Drew Barrymore in 1975 (age 46)-- Actor Zach Roerig in 1985 (age 36)