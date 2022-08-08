Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- The United States' first professional architect, Charles Bulfinch, in 1763-- Black explorer Matthew Henson in 1866-- Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata in 1879-- Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg in 1908-- Movie producer Dino De Laurentiis in 1919-- Aquatic actor Esther Williams in 1921-- Singer Mel Tillis in 1932-- Singer Joe Tex in 1933-- Actor Dustin Hoffman in 1937 (age 85)-- Singer Connie Stevens in 1938 (age 84)-- Russian cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya, first woman to walk in space, in 1948 (age 74)-- Actor Keith Carradine in 1949 (age 73)-- Writer\/journalist Randy Shilts in 1951-- Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in 1951-- TV personality Deborah Norville in 1958 (age 64)-- Musician The Edge, born David Evans, in 1961 (age 61)-- Singer JC Chasez in 1976 (age 46)-- Tennis star Roger Federer in 1981 (age 41)-- Actor Meagan Good in 1981 (age 41)-- Actor Peyton List in 1986 (age 36)-- Actor Katie Leung in 1987 (age 35)-- Beatrice, princess of York, in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Casey Cott in 1992 (age 30)-- Singer Lauv, born Ari Leff, in 1994 (age 28)-- Singer Shawn Mendes in 1998 (age 24)