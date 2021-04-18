Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Italian Duchess Lucrezia Borgia in 1480-- Lawyer Clarence Darrow in 1857-- Musician Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown in 1924-- Actor Barbara Hale in 1922-- Actor Hayley Mills in 1946 (age 75)-- Actor James Woods in 1947 (age 74)-- Actor Rick Moranis in 1953 (age 68)-- Actor Eric Roberts in 1956 (age 65)-- Actor Jane Leeves in 1961 (age 60)-- Talk show host Conan O'Brien in 1963 (age 58)-- Actor Eric McCormack in 1963 (age 58)-- Actor Maria Bello in 1967 (age 54)-- Actor David Tennant in 1971 (age 50)-- Actor Melissa Joan Hart in 1976 (age 45)-- TV personality Kourtney Kardashian in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor America Ferrera in 1984 (age 37)-- Actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in 1987 (age 34)-- Actor Vanessa Kirby in 1988 (age 33)-- Actor Britt Robertson in 1990 (age 31)-- Actor Chloe Bennet in 1992 (age 29)-- Actor Moises Arias in 1994 (age 27)