Police in Utah said officers were dispatched on a report of an escaped emu running loose in a town while its owner pursued.

The Lone Peak Police Department said the flightless bird's owner called police in the early morning to report the emu had escaped from its enclosure and was evading pursuit.

Officers arrived on the scene, but discovered "Big Bird's owner had returned the bird to its cage," police said in a Facebook post.

Emus, native to Australia, are the second-largest birds in the world, after the ostrich.