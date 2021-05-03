Production is underway on Emily in Paris Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix confirmed Monday that the cast and crew have started filming the show's second season.

Netflix shared the news alongside a video featuring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park and other Emily in Paris stars.

"Hey, guys. I have some very exciting news for you..." Collins says. Park then appears on screen to say "We are back" in French.

In addition, Netflix said Emily in Paris was its most popular comedy series of 2020. The show's first season was watched by 58 million people in the first 28 days after its October release.

"As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way. It's an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh," Collins said in a statement.

"Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me," she added. "I couldn't be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily."

Season 2 will film in Paris, St. Tropez and other locations across France.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Emily in Paris is created, written and executive produced by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger). The series follows Emily Cooper (Collins), a 20-something American marketing executive who moves from Chicago to Paris.

"From the beginning we always wanted to create this beautiful cinematic view of Paris. The timing of the series release was fortuitous for us as everyone around the world was able to become armchair travelers and live vicariously through our cast," Star said. "We could not be more proud and are excited to bring more joy to our fans as we start production on Season 2."