Animal control officers and firefighters responded to a call in Massachusetts to free a dog whose head was stuck in the middle of an old tire.

Falmouth Animal Control said officers responded to the scene Saturday and discovered the dog, named Bella, had the tire stuck around its neck.

"Once on scene, initial attempts to free Bella from the tire were unsuccessful," Falmouth Animal Control said.

"Falmouth Fire/Rescue were called in for assistance and after evaluation it was determined that the tire would need to be cut in order to free Bella."

The firefighters carefully sawed through the metal rim of the tire and set Bella free, animal control said.