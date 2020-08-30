Disney is working on a second, live-action movie based on its popular theme park attraction, The Haunted Mansion.

Ghostbusters scribe Katie Dippold is attached to write the film.

Aladdin producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are set to produce it.

No casting has been announced yet.

Eddie Murphy starred in a 2003 comedy version of The Haunted Mansion.

The ride debuted in 1969 at California's Disneyland. It now delights visitors at Disney theme parks in Orlando and Tokyo, as well.

Disney previously turned its Pirates of the Caribbean ride into a blockbuster film franchise, starring Johnny Depp.

An adventure comedy led by Dwayne Johnson and based on the Jungle Cruise ride is set for release in 2021.