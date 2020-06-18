Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison have rescheduled their North American summer tour to 2021.The trio of bands shared new dates for their stadium tour Thursday after postponing the venture due to the coronavirus pandemic.The tour was to begin June 21 in San Antonio, Texas, but will now start June 19, 2021, in Nashville.Def Leppard said existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Ticketholders who can't attend the new shows can request a refund from Live Nation within the next 30 days.Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison will be joined by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on the tour. Def Leppard is also slated to tour with ZZ Top in the fall.Here's the full list of new dates for 2021:June 19 -- Nashville at Nissan StadiumJune 21 -- Cincinnati at Great American BallparkJune 24 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America StadiumJune 26 -- Miami at Hard Rock StadiumJune 27 -- Orlando, Fla., at Camping World StadiumJuly 3 -- Cleveland at FirstEnergy StadiumJuly 6 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Busch StadiumJuly 8 -- Minneapolis at U.S. Bank StadiumJuly 10 -- Detroit at Comerica ParkJuly 13 -- Philadelphia at Citizens Bank ParkJuly 15 -- Flushing, N.Y., at CitiFieldJuly 17-18 -- Boston at Fenway ParkJuly 20 -- Hershey, Pa., at HersheyPark StadiumJuly 22 -- Pittsburgh at PNC ParkAug. 7 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Tiaa Bank FieldAug. 9 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals ParkAug. 12 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at New Era FieldAug. 15 -- Atlanta at Suntrust ParkAug. 17 -- Houston at Minute Maid ParkAug. 20 -- San Antonio at the AlamodomeAug. 22 -- Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life ParkAug. 24 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Kauffman StadiumAug. 26 -- Denver at Coors FieldAug. 28 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Miller ParkAug. 29 -- Chicago at Wrigley FieldSept. 3 -- Phoenix at State Farm StadiumSept. 4 -- Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi StadiumSept. 7 -- Seattle at T-Mobile ParkSept. 10 -- San Francisco at Oracle ParkSept. 12 -- San Diego at Petco Park