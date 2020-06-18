Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison have rescheduled their North American summer tour to 2021.

The trio of bands shared new dates for their stadium tour Thursday after postponing the venture due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour was to begin June 21 in San Antonio, Texas, but will now start June 19, 2021, in Nashville.

Def Leppard said existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Ticketholders who can't attend the new shows can request a refund from Live Nation within the next 30 days.

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison will be joined by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on the tour. Def Leppard is also slated to tour with ZZ Top in the fall.

Here's the full list of new dates for 2021:

June 19 -- Nashville at Nissan Stadium

June 21 -- Cincinnati at Great American Ballpark

June 24 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium

June 26 -- Miami at Hard Rock Stadium

June 27 -- Orlando, Fla., at Camping World Stadium

July 3 -- Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium

July 6 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium

July 8 -- Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium

July 10 -- Detroit at Comerica Park

July 13 -- Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park

July 15 -- Flushing, N.Y., at CitiField

July 17-18 -- Boston at Fenway Park

July 20 -- Hershey, Pa., at HersheyPark Stadium

July 22 -- Pittsburgh at PNC Park

Aug. 7 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Tiaa Bank Field

Aug. 9 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

Aug. 12 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at New Era Field

Aug. 15 -- Atlanta at Suntrust Park

Aug. 17 -- Houston at Minute Maid Park

Aug. 20 -- San Antonio at the Alamodome

Aug. 22 -- Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Park

Aug. 24 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Kauffman Stadium

Aug. 26 -- Denver at Coors Field

Aug. 28 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Miller Park

Aug. 29 -- Chicago at Wrigley Field

Sept. 3 -- Phoenix at State Farm Stadium

Sept. 4 -- Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Sept. 7 -- Seattle at T-Mobile Park

Sept. 10 -- San Francisco at Oracle Park

Sept. 12 -- San Diego at Petco Park