Dave Annable and Odette Annable have reconciled nine months after their split.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old actor and 35-year-old actress confirmed they're back together Monday after separating in 2019.

Odette shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Dave kissing during a day at a beach.

"2020. It ain't all bad news. #TheAnnables," she captioned the post.

Dave posted the same photo on his own account.

"I could not love this more," Sigler wrote.

"Yessssssssss," Powell said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Dave and Odette announced in October that they were separating after nine years of marriage. The couple have a 4-year-old daughter, Charlie Mae.

"It's with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time," the pair said in October. "Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together."

Odette shared a new photo with her daughter in July.

"Home with my girlfriend," she captioned the post.

Dave and Odette played love interests in the fifth and final season of Brothers & Sisters. Dave has since appeared on 666 Park Avenue, Red Band Society, What/If and This is Us.

Odette portrayed Dr. Jessica Adams on House and recently played Samantha Arias, aka Reign, on Supergirl and Madelyn "Maddie" Pruitt on Tell Me a Story.