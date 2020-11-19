Six more have joined the cast of Netflix's live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geoff Stults (Little Fires Everywhere), Tamara Tunie (Black Earth Rising), Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch Broadway tour), Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok), Ann Truong (Strikeback!) and Hoa Xuande (Ronny Chieng: International Student) will appear in the upcoming adaptation of the Japanese anime series.

Stults will play Chalmers, the epitome of a Western lawman, with Tunie as Ana, the proprietor of an underground jazz club on Mars, Park as Gren, Ana's right hand, and House as Mao, the capo of the Syndicate's White Tigers family. Truong and Xuande play Shin and Lin, twin Syndicate henchmen.

The new cast members join previously announced stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassel and Elena Satine. Cho will play Spike Spiegel, a bounty hunter who teams up with Shakir's Jet Black, an ex-cop and the captain of the Bebop spaceship.

Cowboy Bebop started production in early October 2019 but was forced to shut down just weeks later after Cho injured his knee.

The Netflix adaptation hails from Tomorrow Studios, with Midnight Radio's Andre Nemec and Jeff Pinkner to executive produce and serve as showrunners. Shinichiro Watanabe, who directed the original anime, serves as a consultant.

The original Cowboy Bebop aired in Japan from 1998 to 1999 and was followed by the 2001 film Cowboy Bebop: The Movie. The series follows a team of bounty hunters as they hunt down criminals in a futuristic world.