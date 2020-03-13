A San Francisco career resource company is offering an unusual dream job of its own: getting paid $1,000 to spend St. Patrick's Day watching Irish movies.

Zippia announced on its website that it is seeking an aspiring movie critic to spend St. Patrick's Daywatching 10 Irish movies: My Left Foot, The Crying Game, Far and Away, Circle of Friends, Hunger, The Departed, Leprechaun, Waking Ned Devine, Angela's Ashes and The Wind That Shakes The Barley.

"This should only take you about 17 hours and 23 minutes, leaving you plenty of time to go out and celebrate with your friends afterwards," the company said.

The winning applicant will be required to write a 1,000 word summary of what they learned about Irish culture from the movie marathon.

The temporary movie critic will also receive a corned beef and cabbage meal for 4, a box of Lucky Charms cereal, a McDonald's gift card equal to the worth of four large Shamrock Shakes and a U2 album of their choice.

Applications are being accepted through March 15.