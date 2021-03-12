Firefighters in Florida said it took more than an hour and three separate attempts to rescue a cat that was stranded in a high branch of a tree for over a week.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said a crew responded Thursday evening to the call in Pensacola, where nearby business owners reported a cat had been stuck up a tree for over a week.

The cat attempted to flee from firefighters, ending up even higher up on the tree. Rescuers said it took three attempts before they were finally able to reach it with a ladder.

Once back on the ground, the firefighters gave the cat some water and spaghetti.

The firefighters took the cat back to the station, where animal control was expected to retrieve it Friday. The animal was dubbed "Paul" in honor of firefighter Paul Guy, who was the one who pulled the feline from the tree.

Firefighters in Utah recently faced a similar situation when a member of the public visited the Weber Fire District's Station 66 and reported a cat had been stuck in a tree for four days. The cat was returned to sold ground and "ran off to get some much-needed food and water," the district said.