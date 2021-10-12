Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green and former Bachelor Matt James, along with their professional partners, were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cobra Kai and Karate Kid actor Martin Kove was the first celebrity eliminated from the competition. Christine Chiu from Bling Empire was the second to go.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are reality TV star and singer Jojo Siwa; Olympic gymnast Suni Lee; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; The Office's Melora Hardin; country star Jimmie Allen; Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore; WWE icon The Miz; The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots; Spice Girl Melanie C; YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges.