"BoJack Horseman" will end after Season 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix confirmed Friday on the show's official Twitter account that the series will have a two-part final season premiering Oct. 25 and Jan. 31.

The streaming service released a Season 6 trailer that shows BoJack (Will Arnett) reflect and reach out in a letter from rehab.

The preview also features Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), who is raising her first baby, Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie) and other characters.

"if you asked me 6 yrs ago how i thought id be remembered id have probably said that horse from horsin around but here we are season 6 on @netflix the 2 part final season before i hit the dusty trail aka runyon dont make plans oct 25 or jan31 bc youre watching me and feeling feels," the post reads.

Netflix also shared a key art poster for Season 6 showing BoJack gazing at a sunset.

"#BoJackHorseman Season 6 premieres October 25," the caption reads.

#BoJackHorseman Season 6 premieres October 25 - KEY ART: pic.twitter.com/6L6o4YjtVz— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 27, 2019

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!