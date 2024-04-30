The chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt powers The Fall Guy, in theaters Friday, despite a shaky script. Whenever they're not on screen it becomes apparent the film is nothing without them, but they are in it enough to keep it fun.

Colt Seavers (Gosling) is stuntman to Tom Ryder ( Aaron Taylor-Johnson ). When Tom insists on a second take of a stunt, Colt sustains a back injury and quits the stunt business.

18 months later, producer Gail Meyer (Hannah Waddingham) asks Colt to come back for the directorial debut of Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). Colt hasn't called Jody since the accident, so their reunion is not smooth.

The '80s TV series was about a stuntman turned bounty hunter, which makes sense for weekly adventures. The movie is more determined to showcase the profession of stunt coordinators and performers.

Director David Leitch was a stuntman and his production company, 87 North Productions, is the elite in the industry. So it's okay if the plot of The Fall Guy movie is a little thin to justify having fun with its homage, but then it should get to the fun more quickly.

Gail actually called Colt to find Tom, who has disappeared, without the studio finding out. The more charming story is the tale of a stuntman and director falling back in love.

The scenes between Colt and Jody are the strongest of the film, whether Jody is using a sci-fi movie's plot to blatantly address their relationship or whether they are fighting in a case of mistaken identity. The film spends too much time on the Tom plot when it should be about Colt and Jody.

Since The Fall Guy is a comedy, the action outside the movie set leads to more jokes than danger. The film plays Colt as a goofball, not a cool action hero, for which Gosling is totally game.

Colt does use his stunt powers while investigating Tom's disappearance. Since he knows how to get hit by a car and survive, Colt will literally stand in the way of an escaping suspect.

Colt can use a staircase as a ramp to launch a vehicle during a car chase. The film's climax on the movie set incorporates the stunt and pyrotechnic departments too.

It was a mistake to Intercut a good chase with a scene of Gail and Jody in a bar, thus ruining the energy of the action scene. But other moments, like Colt and Jody discussing the use of split screen while actually performing on split screens, are impressive.

Colt has almost as much chemistry with stunt coordinator Dan Tucker (Winston Duke) as he has with Jody. Dan helps Colt investigate the Tom mystery while they quote action movies to each other.

The fake titles of Tom's movies sound believable, except they are apparently all originals and not based on pre-existing intellectual property such as The Fall Guy itself. The script rightfully calls out the fact that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences still refuses to add a category for a stunt Oscar.

The Fall Guy shows audiences how productions now scan actors and their stunt people so they can put the actors' faces on footage of their stuntmen performing dangerous feats. So it's a little disingenuous when the film purports to show closeups of Gosling in action when it explicitly showed how modern movies can fake that.

A behind-the-scenes montage during the end credits does show Gosling's double doing some of the major stunts from the film, and a few where it was actually Gosling being pulled on wires.

So, given that the mystery of Tom's disappearance is slight and, without spoiling, only becomes more convoluted, it really should have been relegated to a background subplot. But, The Fall Guy doesn't take itself as seriously as other movies with even more convoluted plots, so it amounts to more fun than not.

